SPORT

Video: AC Milan Boss Eager To Work With ‘Complete Player’ Chukwueze

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 21 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli has said he is looking forward to working with the club’s new acquisition on the training pitch.

Chukwueze made the switch from LaLiga club, Villarreal to the seven-time European champions on Thursday.

MSport

Pioli claimed the 24-year-old has all the attributes he was looking for in a new winger.

Read Also: Guler Is Very Talented –Kroos Admires Real Madrid New Signing

“We had talked to each other a couple of times, we were looking for a player with these characteristics. He’s fast, technical, strong in one-on-one and he attacks deep,”the gaffer said after AC Milan’s friendly against Serie A rival Juventus.

*He seems like a complete winger to me, but until I train with him, I can’t tell.”

The Rossoneri paid Villarreal €20 plus €8m in add-ons to secure the services of the player.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 21 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Meet The 6 Goalkeepers That Have Scored In The English Premier League

2 mins ago

Video: UEFA Throw Juventus Out Of Conference League, Fine Chelsea

1 hour ago

Video: Fulham Chief Hails New Signing Bassey

1 hour ago

Transfer: De Zerbi already have replacement for Chelsea target Caicedo, Mane agrees to join Al-Nassr

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button