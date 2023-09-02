Video: ABS Unveil Kwasau As New Head Coach

NNL (Nigerian National League) club ABS have unveiled Umar Danlami Kwasau as their new head coach as they finalise preparations for the 2023/24 season.

Kwasau was the former coach of Nigerian Premier League club Dakkada FC of Uyo.

ABS Ilorin signed the coach as they look to get to the top tier of Nigerian football.

The club revealed the information on their official Twitter handle.

“We have unveiled a former coach of Dakadda FC of Uyo, Umar Danlami Kwasau as our new coach, Kwasau joined us with rich experience in the league which we believe can propel us to the apex league. He has been landed with a task to promote the team. We wish him all the best with us,” the tweet reads.

ABS was acquired by former Kwara State Govenor Bukola Saraki in the year 2011.

