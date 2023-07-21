Video: Abiodun Rues Red Card Against Canada

Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun has expressed disappointment following her red card against Canada in Nigeria’s first game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The ongoing tournament is taking place in Australia and New Zealand and it will run until August 20.

The Super Falcons held the Canucks of Canada to a goalless draw on July 21 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Ifeoma Onumonu missed a chance to score for the Super Falcons in the first half. Asisat Oshoala also couldn’t convert a scoring chance when she had an opportunity.

Francisca Ordega fouled legendary Canadian forward Christine Sinclair in the box but Chiamaka Nnadozie saved the resultant penalty kick.

Abiodun was shown a red card in the 97th minute for a tackle on Ashley Lawrence. She will miss Nigeria’s next game against Australia on July 27 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

Abiodun took to Twitter to reflect on her bittersweet FIFA Women’s World Cup debut for the Super Falcons.

“It’s a dream come true to start in my first senior #FIFAWWC match. I’m happy and honoured by the privilege. A bit disappointed my debut to end the way it did. I’m sorry overall I’m grateful for the chance and proud of my team today. Thanks for your support always,” the Tweet reads

Abiodun featured for Nigeria at the 2022 U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Super Falcons are joint second in Group B of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with one point after one game in the tournament.

