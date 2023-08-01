Video: Abiodun Inaugurates Local Organising Committee For 2024 National Sports Festival

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the 16 man Local Organising Committee of the 22nd National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state in 2024.

Abiodun also noted that the state is more than prepared to surpass previous editions and the acheivment recorded during the last festival that was held by the state in 2006.

Governor Dapo Abiodun who made this known during the inauguration of the Organising Committee of the National Sports Festival at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, disclosed that the state is ready to continue to put in place world class sporting infrastructure across the length and breadth of the state.

Abiodun who also disclosed that the festival isn’t about the competition or the performances, noted that the state under his watch is ready to showcase the talent,culture,potential and the unique sense of hospitality of the people of the state.

” We are determined to put in place a world class sporting infrastructure across the length and breadth of the state, this underscoring our determination to ensure that we host a very befitting sports festival to the admiration of all stakeholders in the sector and around the world

” For us in Ogun State, this festival isn’t just about the competition and performances, even though we would love to host and win every medal.

” We want to host a National Sports Festival that will showcase the talent, our culture and potential of our great state as well as a very unique sense of hospitality of our people,” he said.

Governor Abiodun while noting that the National Sports Festival brings together the energy, creativity of youths in the country and also serves as a platform for them to showcase their diverse talents and potentials, added that the festival is a testament to the commitment of his administration to empower the next generation by offering them the opportunity for growth and self development.

The state helmsman while urging members of the committee to embrace the responsibility given to them with a deep sense of purpose, noted that their attention to detail, effective planning and seamless execution would be the magic they would need to host a remarkable edition of the festival.

Earlier in his response, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the State; Bukola Olopade who commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for bidding and winning the right to host a successful National Sports Festival, also acknowledged Governor Abiodun for being the first Governor in the country to ensure that all it’s athletes at the last National Sports Festival in Delta State went home with a cash reward irrespective of winning or losing.

” You have achieved two second to none already, when our athletes came back from Delta State and you announced the reward to the athletes, I know I speak authoritatively when I say that has not happened before in this country where every participating athlete got something to take home despite the fact that they didn’t come back home with medals, it has never happened before.

” The second thing you’ve achieved is to put together your Excellency the aficionados of sports today in Nigeria, the gentlemen and women that are assembled here before you today are the literally the best brains and minds in sports today in Nigeria,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.