Video: Abia Warriors Will Be Better Ahead Of New NPL Seaso

Abia Warriors goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu has expressed confidence that the team will be better ahead of the new Nigerian Professional League season.

Recall that the former Super Eagles goalkeeper was unveiled by the Umuahia-based outfit on Monday and he’s expected to bring his wealth of experience to the goalkeeping department of Abia Warriors

Speaking with Completesports.com after the team preseason training today (Wednesday), Shorunmu stated that the team is trying their best to be better for the new season.

He also noted that it will be too early to promise what Abia Warriors can achieve in the 2023/24 football season.

“I just joined the team three days ago and with what I saw in their preseason, I think we need to work better.

“Well, I don’t want to make any promise and every team are trying their best to be better for the new season. So let’s wait and see how it goes.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

