SPORT

Video: Abia Warriors Coach Onu Targets 2023/24 NPFL Title

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

Abia Warriors Head Coach, Erasmus Onu, says that his target in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season is the ultimate trophy and prize money, Completesports.com reports.

Onu who spoke to Completesports.com in Uyo after his team won the 5th Ifeanyi Ekwueme Tico/Select Preseason Tournament said that Abia Warriors are prepared to compete for the top prize in the new league campaign.

According to Onu, Abia Warriors are taking things one step at a time and hope to achieve the ultimate goal through consistency and hard work.

Also Read – 2023 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Open Camp For Sao Tome And Principe Wednesday

PariPesa

“We are on course. By the time the league kicks off, we will take it one after the other. We will tackle it as it comes. The ultimate trophy is my target. That is what everyone is targeting, that is what I want,” Onu told Completesports.com.

“Yes, the N150 million [prize money for NPFL 2023/2024 champions] can still go to Abia Warriors because the club is a brand, full of young boys. So we are ready.”

The former Heartland gaffer said that the Tico Select Preseason Tournament is a good ground for him to see areas that need attention in the team.

“From the matches we have played, we have seen some areas we need to rearrange, I think that is the essence of this. We need to see where we are getting it wrong and correct ourselves. As for where we are getting it right, we will improve on it,” Onu stated.

By Chigozie Chukwuleta

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hover Albion: Kickoff Time, Date And Match Venue

7 mins ago

NGA vs STP: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The 2023 AFCON Qualifier

28 mins ago

Opinion: Boniface’s Incredible Form Explains Why Peseiro Should Use A Two-Striker Setup For Nigeria

41 mins ago

Video: Henderson: Saudi Pro-League Is Exciting

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button