Video: Abia Warriors Coach Onu Targets 2023/24 NPFL Title

Abia Warriors Head Coach, Erasmus Onu, says that his target in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season is the ultimate trophy and prize money, Completesports.com reports.

Onu who spoke to Completesports.com in Uyo after his team won the 5th Ifeanyi Ekwueme Tico/Select Preseason Tournament said that Abia Warriors are prepared to compete for the top prize in the new league campaign.

According to Onu, Abia Warriors are taking things one step at a time and hope to achieve the ultimate goal through consistency and hard work.

Also Read – 2023 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Open Camp For Sao Tome And Principe Wednesday

“We are on course. By the time the league kicks off, we will take it one after the other. We will tackle it as it comes. The ultimate trophy is my target. That is what everyone is targeting, that is what I want,” Onu told Completesports.com.

“Yes, the N150 million [prize money for NPFL 2023/2024 champions] can still go to Abia Warriors because the club is a brand, full of young boys. So we are ready.”

The former Heartland gaffer said that the Tico Select Preseason Tournament is a good ground for him to see areas that need attention in the team.

“From the matches we have played, we have seen some areas we need to rearrange, I think that is the essence of this. We need to see where we are getting it wrong and correct ourselves. As for where we are getting it right, we will improve on it,” Onu stated.

By Chigozie Chukwuleta