Video: Abia Govenor Otti Hosts Super Falcons Star Ogbonna

Glory Ogbonna was hosted by Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti and his wife Mrs Priscilla Otti to commend her and Super Falcons exploits at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The defender received a warm handshake from the Governor as she presented to him her Super Falcons jersey.





The Super Falcons bowed out in the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to the Three Lionesses of England 4-2 on penalties.



She took to Twitter to reveal her visit to the Governor’s mansion.

“Thank you so much his Excellency Dr Alex Chioma Otti the great governor of Abia my darling state and your wife the First lady of Abia State for this wonderful hospitality it was indeed so great for me to dine together with you in your mansion I’m so grateful,” the Tweet reads.

Ogbonna made one appearance for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons have been at nine editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.



