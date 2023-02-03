Video: A Serbian Footballer Who Played In Brazil

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

South American footballers go to European teams all the time. However, the opposite is much rarer.

One of these relatively rare cases is former Serbian footballer Dejan Petkovic. He had an excellent football career that was actually quite long, as it lasted between 1988 and 2011. He was quite famous in his native country. However, he became even more famous in Brazil, where he played in a total of eight teams within a period of 14 years.

Beginnings in Europe

Petkovic began his career in Radnički Niš from Yugoslavia, where he played between 1988 and 1992. Because of his great performances, in 1992 he was transferred to Red Star Belgrade, where he began to consolidate himself as a great player.

In 1995 he departed his home country and until 1997 he played in different teams in Spain, including:

Real Madrid;

Sevilla;

and Racing de Santander.

In 1997 the player made a move that can be seen as quite unusual. Rather than staying in Europe or even moving back to his home country, he accepted an offer from Brazilian club Vitória.

From that point on, Dejan Petkovic would begin a love story with the South American country, where he would stay during most of the rest of his career.

From that point on, Dejan Petkovic would begin a love story with the South American country, where he would stay during most of the rest of his career.

Making a name for himself in South America

The spell in Vitória was not the only time that the Serbian played in Brazil.

The player returned to Europe for a short time to play in Venezia. However, he would soon find himself in other Brazilian teams like Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, Fluminense and many others. It was precisely in Flamengo where the player would become a legend, as he spent two spells in that team, winning a lot of titles in the process.

