Video: 6 CONCACAF, 10 CONMEBOL Nations For 16-Team 2024 Copa America

The 2024 Copa America will feature 16 competing countries in a new format outlined by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.

The tournament which will be held in the United States of America (USA) between June 14 and July 13 will feature 10 countries from South America and six nations from CONCACAF, the confederation governing football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

According to Concacaf.com, the six Nations will qualify for the aforementioned showpiece through the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League.

The Copa America is usually contested by 12 teams, the 10 CONMEBOL Nations and two other invitees.

However only 10 countries contested in the last tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

USA hosted the centennial edition of the Copa America in 2016, marking the first time it was held outside South America.

The Albiceleste (Sky Blue) of Argentina won the last Copa America in 2021 after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final on 10 July at the Estadio do Maracana.

Argentina and Uruguay have won the Copa America a record 15 times.

