Video: 3SC Hold Insurance In Four-Goal Thriller; Remo Stars, Plateau Share Spoils

Shooting Stars rallied back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Bendel Insurance at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba Ibadan on Sunday.

Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to seven games in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

Imade Osehenkhoe opened scoring for Insurance in the first minute of the game.

Ismael Seriki added the second goal seven minutes before the break.

Shooting Stars pulled a goal back through Malomo Ayodeji in the 43rd minute.

Olufemi Opeoluwa equalised for the visitors 25 minutes from time.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars dropped points at home for the first time this season after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Plateau United.

Segun Olalere opened scoring for the hosts, while Ibrahim Mustapha equalised for Plateau United two minutes before the hour mark.

Seven-time champions, Rangers recorded their second win of the season after a slim 1-0 win against Doma United.

Chidera Ezeh netted the decisive goal from the spot seven minutes from time.

MATCH DAY 7 RESULTS

Gombe United 1-2 Enyimba FC

Nasarawa United 2-0 Kwara United

Rangers Int’l 1-0 Doma United

Abia Warriors 1-1 Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars 2-1 Dakkada FC

Elkanemi Warriors 1-1 Akwa United

Remo Stars 1-1 Plateau United

Shooting Stars 2-2 Bendel Insurance

Sunshine Stars 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

