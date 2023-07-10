Video: 23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship Final

The much anticipated 23rd edition of the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals concluded with a thrilling display of talent and intense competition. Held at the National Stadium in Lagos on July 7, 2023, the event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT. Let’s delve into the highlights and memorable moments of the finals.

The final games brought forth a rollercoaster of emotions as the teams showcased their skills and determination on the court. The boys’ category witnessed a gripping battle between Father O’Connell Science College from Minna, Niger State, and Government Secondary School Karu from Abuja, FCT. In a closely contested match, Government Secondary School Karu emerged victorious with a final score of 46-43, securing the championship title.

Meanwhile, Topfield College from Ajegunle, Lagos, in the girls’ category, faced off against Government Secondary School Karu, FCT Abuja. The game was a testament to the talent and resilience displayed by both teams, but it was Topfield College who claimed the victory with a score of 53-50, earning them the championship title in the girls’ category.

Government Secondary School Karu’s triumph in the boys’ category came as a surprise, considering they entered the finals as the best losers. Their achievement showcased their determination and ability to rise to the occasion, leaving a lasting impression on the spectators. Additionally, Topfield College’s dominance in the girls’ category solidified its position as a formidable force in the championship.

Father O’Connell Science College from Minna, Niger State, deserves recognition for its remarkable performance, finishing in second place in the boys’ category. Their relentless fight and display of skill made them a force to be reckoned with throughout the tournament.

One of the most significant aspects of this year’s championship was the inclusion of children with special needs in the final games. This groundbreaking initiative, championed by MILO, garnered praise from spectators and showcased the belief that sports can empower individuals with diverse abilities. The commendable effort by Nestle Nigeria, the sponsors of the event, demonstrated their commitment to inclusivity and fostering a platform for all young athletes to shine.

The finals were graced by esteemed personalities, including the Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria Plc, who was represented by Khaled Ramadan, the Commercial Manager of Nestle Nigeria Plc. The presence of government dignitaries and renowned basketball figures, such as Olumide Oyedeji, added to the grandeur of the event.

For the past 25 years, the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship, sponsored by Nestle Nigeria MILO, has played a pivotal role in elevating the basketball scene in Nigeria. It has nurtured young talents and provided a launching pad for Nigerian athletes to make their mark on the global stage. The participation of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School and St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School Amarata, representing Nigeria in the 2022 World School Basketball Championship, exemplifies the championship’s impact in shaping the future of Nigerian basketball.

The National Stadium indoor sports hall in Surulere was a sea of green, adorned with the MILO logo, serving as a reminder of the brand’s unwavering support and commitment to grassroots sports development in Nigeria. The partnership between Nestle Nigeria MILO and the Nigerian Schools Sports Federation has yielded numerous success stories, both in basketball and in the lives of young athletes pursuing their chosen careers.

As the curtains close on the 23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals, the memories of the thrilling games, the triumphs, and the unforgettable moments will linger in the hearts of the players, spectators, and supporters. The championship has once again proven that it is a platform where dreams are realized, new heroes emerge, and the power of grit is learnt in sports and transforms lives.

