Video: 2026 WCQ, Super Eagles Qualifying Dates Released

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will start the race for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in November, Completesports.com reports.

The draw for the competition took place in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with South Africa, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho.

Jose Peseiro’s side will have to play 10 matches to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

The first two matchdays will be between November 13-21.

Two other match days will be played next year 2024 between June 3-11.

The six other rounds of matches in this group will be played in 2025 between March and October, while between November 10-18, 2025, playoffs will be staged among the four best runners-up.

FULL SCHEDULE

Matchday 1,2 – Nov 13-21 2023

Matchday 3, 4 – June 3-11 2024

Matchday 5,6 – March 17-25 2025

Matchday 7, 8 – September 1-9 2025

Matchday 9,10 – October 6-14 2025

November 10-18 2025 (Playoffs)

