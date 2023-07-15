SPORT

Video: 2026 WCQ: Rohr Ready For ‘Tough’ Super Eagles Test

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read

Benin head coach, Gernot Rohr is expecting a tough duel against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr, who was in charge of the Super Eagles for five years will attempt to stop his former team from securing a place in the next World Cup to be jointly hosted by United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Msport

Aside from the Super Eagles, the Squirrels will also take on South Africa Zimbabwe Rwanda and Lesotho in Group C.

Read Also: Premier Bet Malawi Sign Up Guide 2023: Registration | Welcome Bonus | Zone | Aviator

“Benin fell into an extremely tough group, with obviously Nigeria as the favorite, a team we know quite well. But also the others, that is to say South Africa, already qualified for the next AFCON very early with a new state of mind,” the Franco-German technician explained,” Rohr was quoted by 24HauBenin.

“Of course, there is also Zimbabwe, which has a very strong physical team, and Rwanda, which we know quite well. And then there is also Lesotho, a country we are familiar with because Benin has played against them.

“It will be tough against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho, who are geographically very close. As well as Nigeria and Benin, who are also neighbors. It’s really a group of people who know each other, making it an extremely technical and physical challenge.”

The African zone of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will run from November 2023 to November 2025.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Check Out Moises Caicedo’s Stats Last Season Compared To Romeo Lavia

13 seconds ago

Transfer News: Vlahovic Is Not Part Of Chelsea’s List, Juventus bid for Lukaku hasn’t changed

13 mins ago

Transfer News: West Ham eye Maguire move, Chelsea Send Doctors For Angelo’s Medical

25 mins ago

Transfer News: AC Milan Confirm Tijjani Deal, Liverpool Receive £40M Bid For Fabinho.

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button