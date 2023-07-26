Video: 2026 WCQ: Nigerian-Born Benin Republic Striker Aiyegun Joins Lorient

Cheetahs of Benin Republic striker Tosin Aiyegun has joined Ligue 1 club Lorient from Swiss club FC Zurich.

Lorient announced Aiyegun’s signing on their website.

The deal is reported to be worth €4m.

“FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the arrival of Aiyegun Tosin (25), FC Zurich striker, for the next four seasons.

“Born in Lagos, Nigeria and with dual Nigerian-Beninese nationality, Aiyegun Tosin began his professional career in Latvia with the club FK Ventspils (whose city is also twinned with Lorient).

“After three full seasons in the Latvian first division, 89 games (35 goals, 20 assists) and a Latvian Cup to his credit, the 25-year-old striker joined the ranks of FC Zurich in the summer of 2019.

“In four seasons, he has passed the 100-game mark with the Zurich club. His passage is notably marked by a title of Swiss Champion (21/22), and successive participations last season in qualifying for the Champions League and then in the Europa League campaign of his club.“

Aiyegun was born in Nigeria to a Nigerian father and Beninese mother.

He was called up to the Benin national team for a set of friendlies in March 2022.

He debuted with Benin in a 4–0 friendly win over Liberia on 24 March 2022, scoring a goal in his debut.

He has scored three goals in nine appearances for the Benin Republic national team.

Also, Aiyegun is expected to be in action for Benin Republic when they face the Super Eagles in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.