Video: 2024 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifiers: Senegal Defeat Hosts Nigeria In Group A Opening Game

Nigeria’s D’Tigers began their Paris 2024 FIBA Men’s pre-qualifying Olympic qualifying tournaments off to a losing start after going down to Senegal on Monday.

In the first game in Group A and also in the tournament played at Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, D’Tigers lost 93 – 87.

D’Tigers took the first quarter 26 – 25 but lost the second quarter 21 – 18.

The Nigerian team bounced back to take the third quarter 24 – 21 before losing the fourth 26 points to 19.

They will hope to get their campaign back on track when they face Mali on Tuesday.

Group B, which will also take place at the Eko Convention Centre, has Cameroon, Tunisia and Guinea.

The 2024 FIBA Men’s pre-qualifying Olympic in Africa which kicked off today (Monday) will run till August 20.

The winning team will qualify for the 2024 FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

