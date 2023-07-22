Video: 2023 WWC: Zambia Set To Equal World Cup Record Ahead Clash With Japan

Zambia’s Copper Queens will be hoping to equal an African record at the women’s World Cup, when they face Japan in today’s Group C match at this year’s edition.

Zambia will be making their debut at the World Cup when they clash with the 2011 World Cup winners.

A win for Zambia against Japan will see them equal the record set by the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

They will become only the second team from Africa to win their first ever game at the World Cup after Cameroon achieved the feat in 2015.

The Cameroonians opened their debut with a 6-0 win against Ecuador.

Meanwhile, this is Zambia’s second major appearance at a major tournament after they qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

