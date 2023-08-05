SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: 'We Will Give Everything'

Michelle Alozie says the Super Falcons will give their all in Monday’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 fixture against England.

Both teams will take to the field at the Lang Park, Brisbane with a place in the Round of 16 up for grabs.

The Lionesses have swept past all oppositions in Australia and New Zealand, scoring eight goals and conceding once.

The Lionesses underlined their title credentials with a 6-1 thumping of China in the last group game.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are the overwhelming favourites to win the game.

Alozie admitted it is going to be tough to beat the European champions but stated that the Super Falcons fight hard to win the game.

“It’s going to be a hard game, we have had hard games just like this whole entire time, starting with Canada, so we expect nothing less ,” the right-back said in a short video interview posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

“It’s obviously a knockout round, we are ready to put a battle and we expect a battle from them, we will give them everything we have.”

By Adeboye Amosu

