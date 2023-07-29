Video: 2023 WWC: We Will Fight To Beat Super Falcons

Republic of Ireland forward, Marissa Sheva says the team will give the Super Falcons a tough fight in their last group game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Girls in Green have already been eliminated from defeats to co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada.

Vera Pauw’s side have nothing but pride to play for when they take on the Super Falcons at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday.

Sheva, who plays for NWSL side, Washington Spirit insisted they will make things tough for their opponent.

“You will never see us give up,” Sheva told BBC.

Read Also:Juventus Thrown Out Of Europa Conference League, Chelsea Fined By UEFA

“I am so proud of this team for that reason. We will go into that next game in Brisbane and we will fight like hell.

“We will try to come back with a result for Ireland, the fans who came out here to watch us and to show just how good this team is.

“You saw it at times. We’re so close to being one of the best teams in the world, everyone can see that.

“With this being our first tournament, the fact we are so disappointed that we held Canada to a 2-1 and it could have been a very different result, I think you see that.

“We’ll be back but we definitely have business to finish with Nigeria.”

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.