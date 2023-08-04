Video: 2023 WWC: ‘We Will Exploit Their Weaknesses – England Coach Plots Super Falcons Fall

England head coach Sarina Wiegman says his side will find a way to beat the Super Falcons of Nigeria in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup last-16 encounter.

The nine-time African champions will battle England for a place in the quarter-finals at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday.

The Super Falcons have surpassed expectations at the competition qualifying from a difficult group that has co-hosts Australia , Olympic champions Canada and Republic of Ireland.

Wiegman hinted it is important to study the Nigerians and map out a way of stopping them.

“We are going to study how the Nigerian team plays, take out the strengths and exploit their weaknesses,” stated the 53-year-old.

The encounter will the fourth-ever meeting between both teams.

The Super Falcons have won twice, while England have recorded one victory.

