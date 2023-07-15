Video: 2023 WWC: We Are A Tough Team To Beat

Canada coach, Brev Priestman has told the Super Falcons to be prepared for an intense battle when both teams at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Group B encounter will hold at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday, July 21.

The current olympic champions held England to a 0-0 draw in a closed door preparation match on Friday night.



Read Also: Exclusive: Super Falcons Can Upset Canada In 2023 FIFAWWC Group B Clash –Dosu

Reflecting on her side’s performance, Priestman fired a warning signal to the Super Falcons and the other teams in Group B.

“I think we definitely took a step forward today. We were a tough team to beat. To keep a clean sheet against England, you’ve got to be happy with that,” Priestman said after the game.

The Super Falcons also showed their readiness for the competition with a comprehensive 8-1 victory against Australian club, Queensland Lions FC on Saturday morning.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the quadrennial competition from July 20 to August 20.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.