Video: 2023 WWC: Waldrum Not Celebrating Injury To Australia Players

Reporter
1 day ago

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum says he is not thinking about injuries in the Australian team ahead of their Group B clash at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas will be without captain Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik for the game.

Kerr is ruled out due to a calf injury he sustained in injury.

Fowler and Luik suffered concussion in training on Tuesday and will sit out the encounter at the Brisbane Stadium as a precaution.

” Well, we never like to see players injured, and I know how devastating that is, missing matches in the World Cup,” Waldrum said, as quoted by Mail Online.

“But I don’t think it really changes our tactics and what we’re trying to do – they [Australia] obviously still have a lot of weapons that can hurt you.”

Waldrum also shared his knowledge of the Australians.

“I know a lot of their players really well from playing back in the NWSL when I was coaching in the pro league, and I know the quality of those players, so we can’t go into the match thinking we’re at some advantage for that reason.” the American added.

