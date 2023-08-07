Video: 2023 WWC: Waldrum Keen To Stay On As Super Falcons Coach

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is keen to remain in charge of the nine-African champions.

Waldrum was embroiled in a bitter fight with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the build up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The American criticised the NFF in two separate interviews but was allowed to take charge of the team in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons impressive impressive performance in Australia and New Zealand has now put the gaffee in strong position to retain his job.

Read Also:2023 WWC: You Did Nigeria Proud —Peseiro Hails Super Falcons After Loss To England

The West Africans were eliminated in the Round of 16 but caught the eye with their superb displays.

Waldrum said he remain interested in the job but admitted he has no control over his future.

“I am proud of my team. I want to stay with this team and continue working towards the Olympics. But that is not a matter for me to decide,”he said after the game.

The 66-year-old was appointed Super Falcons head coach in October 2020.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.