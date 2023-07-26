Video: 2023 WWC; Use Wing Play To Wreck Australia –Ba

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has advised the Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum to deploy players who are capable of overrunning Australia from the wings in tomorrow’s 2023 Women’s World Cup clash.

Recall that Nigeria played a 0-0 draw against Canada in the opening game while Australia pipped Republic of Ireland 1-0.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida has advised the team to keep it tight at the back and also deploy players who can create problems for Australia from the wings.

“I see a very tough encounter against Australia. However, the players must not allow the co-hosts to dictate the game because they are dangerous.

“Having watch their game against Ireland, I think the Super Falcons must capitalise on their weakness from the wings, The coach must deploy players who can overrun Australia from that position and also deliver a perfect cross to our strikers.

“Defensively, we must be very careful and avoid making unnecessary mistakes if the team must pick the maximum points.”

