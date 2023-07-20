Video: 2023 WWC: Ucheibe Declares Readiness To Shine For Super Falcons

Christy Ucheibe has affirmed her readiness to represent the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20. It is the ninth edition of the tournament.

The Super Falcons are drawn in Group B with Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

Ucheibe is a expected to be a key player for Nigeria at the showpiece and she took to Twitter to show her zeal.



“READY TO GO! 🇳🇬 To serve with heart and might Let’s go Super Falcons,” the Tweet reads

Ucheibe made eight appearances for Benfica in the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season.

The Super Falcons will play Canada in their opening game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 21 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Super Falcons are the only African team to have reached the quarter-final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A feat they achieved in the USA ’99 edition when they were defeated by Brazil 4-3 in the quarter-final duel.

By Toju Sote

