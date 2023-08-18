Video: 2023 WWC: Tinubu Splashes $10,000 Each On Super Falcons

Nigeria’s first lady Oluremi Tinubu doled out $10,000 to each Super Falcons player following the team’s impressive performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Super Falcons made a big impression at the competition despite crashing out in the Round of 16.

The nine-time African champions bowed out of the competition at the Round of 16 stage. Randy Waldrum’s side lost 4-2 on penalties to European champions England. The game ended in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes of thrilling action. The nine-time African champions held Olympic champions Canada to a barren draw and defeated co-hosts Australia at the group stage. Read Also:I Never Knew My Teammates Love And Cherish Me So Much — Super Falcons Captain, Ebi Tinubu hosted the team in Abuja this week and praised the for their “unbreakable spirit and unwaveringly strength”. A member of the team, Osinachi Ohale praised the first lady for her kind gesture.

“We are grateful for this unexpected gesture because for several years we’ve been winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) and I can’t remember us being honoured or rewarded this way,” the experienced Ohale told BBC Sport Africa.

“We appreciate the federal government for their support and encouragement. And we also thank Nigerians for the remarkable support during the tournament.

“Nigeria is a country where the public appreciate good things. When you do something good, they will show appreciation, and when you don’t do well, they will still show it – they will forget the good things you’ve been doing, so that’s how it is,” she laughed.

“I’m just happy we were able to put a smile on their faces.”

