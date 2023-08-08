Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Will Come Back Better And Stronger -Nnadozie

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has assured Nigerians that the team will come back stronger and better after their elimination from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Nnadozie, who was one of Nigeria’s most outstanding players at the tournament, expressed sadness after the Super Falcons lost 4-2 to England on penalties in the round of 16 of the competition.

She made this known via her official twitter handle, where she noted that the team will come back stronger and better

Nnadozie also wrote that the players gave out their best against England.

“So sad not to have qualified for the next round; we gave our all. Super proud of this team. We will come back better and stronger. Thank you all for your love and support.*