SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Will Come Back Better And Stronger -Nnadozie

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 23 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has assured Nigerians that the team will come back stronger and better after their elimination from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Nnadozie, who was one of Nigeria’s most outstanding players at the tournament, expressed sadness after the Super Falcons lost 4-2 to England on penalties in the round of 16 of the competition.

She made this known via her official twitter handle, where she noted that the team will come back stronger and better

Nnadozie also wrote that the players gave out their best against England.

“So sad not to have qualified for the next round; we gave our all. Super proud of this team. We will come back better and stronger. Thank you all for your love and support.*

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 23 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: 2023 WWC: Please Forgive Me -Oparanozie Begs Nigerians After Penalty Miss

42 mins ago

Fans React To Thomas Party’s Performance Against Manchester City

3 hours ago

Transfer News: Man Utd reject £30m bid for McTominay, Iniesta set to sign for Emirates Club FC

3 hours ago

Transfer News: Andrés Iniesta Moves to Emirates Club FC; Man Utd submit €50m offer for Christensen

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button