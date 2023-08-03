Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Vs England Is ’50/50′ – Ayegba

Former Super Falcons goalkeeper Racheal Ayegba says Monday’s clash between Nigeria and England is “50/50.

The two countries will clash in one of the Round of 16 fixtures of th 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Lang Park, Brisbane.

European champions England are the favourites to win the game but Ayegba insists the game can go either way.

“The key to beating England in the next round is not allowing them to play their own game. Everybody has a plan and if you let your opponents put that plan into action then you are going to be in trouble,”Ayegba who represented Nigeria between 2001 and 2010 told the BBC.

Read Also:Exclusive: 2023 WWC – Super Falcons Will Shock Three Lionesses For Q/Final Ticket –Gusau

“Likewise, every team has a weak point and England currently have some injuries.

“When Nigeria beat Australia, the hosts actually played well but we over-powered them with our strength and power. That’s our weapon that we have to use. If we can do that, then the game is 50/50.”

It will be the fourth-ever meeting between both countries. Nigeria has won twice, while England has won once.

The encounter will kick off at 8:30 am Nigerian time.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.