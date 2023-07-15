SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Thrash QueensLand Lions 8-1 In Friendly

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

The Super Falcons walloped Australian side Queensland Lions FC 8-1 in a test game early this morning.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala bagged a brace for the Super Falcons in the encounter.

Msport

Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Halimat Ayinde , Rasheedat Ajibade , Uchenna Kanu and Gift Monday scored the other goals for Randy Waldrum’s side.

The nine-time African champions will now move to their official camp base; Sofitel Hotels, Brisbane on Sunday.

Read Also: The Life Of An OLYMPIAN – Night Of A Hundred gods And goddesses!  –Odegbami

The West Africans will begin their campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against olympic champions Canada on Friday, July 21.

Australia and Republic of Ireland are the other teams in the group.

The Super Falcons will be making their 10th appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The competition which will be co- hosted by Australia and Canada will run from July 21 to August 21.


By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

How The Signing Of Dusan Tadic Could Make Man UTD Midfield The Strongest In England.

3 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United to sign Andre Onana, Caicedo open to Liverpool move

25 mins ago

Transfer: Jurrien Timber’s Arsenal shirt number revealed; Chelsea set to let Romelu Lukaku go

36 mins ago

Video: Canada Hold England To Draw Ahead Opener With Super Falcons

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button