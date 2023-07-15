Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Thrash QueensLand Lions 8-1 In Friendly

The Super Falcons walloped Australian side Queensland Lions FC 8-1 in a test game early this morning.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala bagged a brace for the Super Falcons in the encounter.

Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Halimat Ayinde , Rasheedat Ajibade , Uchenna Kanu and Gift Monday scored the other goals for Randy Waldrum’s side.

The nine-time African champions will now move to their official camp base; Sofitel Hotels, Brisbane on Sunday.

Read Also: The Life Of An OLYMPIAN – Night Of A Hundred gods And goddesses! –Odegbami

The West Africans will begin their campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against olympic champions Canada on Friday, July 21.

Australia and Republic of Ireland are the other teams in the group.

The Super Falcons will be making their 10th appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The competition which will be co- hosted by Australia and Canada will run from July 21 to August 21.



By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.