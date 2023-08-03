Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Return To Training For England Showdown

Nigeria’s Super Falcons returned to training at the Lion FC ground on Thursday ahead of their Round of 16 clash with England, reports Completesports.com.

The players were granted a two-day break following Monday’s 0-0 draw against Republic of Ireland.

All the 23 players took part in the exercise.

Midfielder Deborah Abiodun is available again after sitting out the games against Australia and Republic of Ireland due to suspension.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on the Lionesses of England at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday morning.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 8.30am Nigerian time.

It will be the fourth-ever meeting between both countries.

The Lionesses won their first meeting with Nigeria , 3-2 in the final group game at the 1995 World Cup.

Since then, however, the Super Falcons have emerged victorious in each of the two friendly fixtures between the nations.

They triumphed 3-0 in a friendly in Reading in April 2004 and were 1-0 winners when the teams met in Norwich in July 2002.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.