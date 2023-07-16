Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Ready To Conquer All Opposition

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi says team is ready for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament will run from July 20 to August 20.

The Super Falcons are fine tuning their preparations ahead of the tournament.

The nine-time African champions thrashed Australian club Queensland Lions FC 8-1 in a friendly on Saturday.

Randy Waldrum’s side arrived at their camp base in Brisbane on Sunday morning.

Ebi took to Twitter to affirm the team’s readiness for the upcoming competition.

“Ready for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 🇳🇬💪⚽🙏🤗❤️. Let’s go on this journey together ❤️💪🇳🇬. #fifawwwc2023,” she Tweeted.

The Super Falcons are in Group B of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

They will take on Canada in their first game at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday, July 21.

By Toju Sote

