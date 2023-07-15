Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Ready To Compete For Title – Payne

Super Falcons midfielder, Toni Payne has said the team is battle ready to take on all oppositions at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face olympic champions Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland in Group B.

The former African champions walloped Australian side, Queensland Lions FC 8-1 in a friendly on Saturday morning.

Payne, who plays club football for Spanish club Sevilla stated that the Super Falcons have what it takes to make a big impact at the World Cup.

“We are on the same level as France and Australia, and we are very confident. With the players we have here, we are ready to fight,” Payne told NFF TV.

“We are growing and improving our system every day with every training. Step by step, we are getting ready for our first game against Canada.”

The Super Falcons will start their campaign at the World Cup against Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday, July 21.

By Adeboye Amosu

