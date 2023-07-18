Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Ready For Canada Test – Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum says the team is prepared for their opening game against Canada at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand will host the 10th edition of the Women’s World Cup from July 20 to August 20.

The Super Falcons will take on Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

In a video posted on the NFF Twitter handle, Waldrum praised the girls’ work ethic.

“Good, good session, a good day, we did load them a little bit,” Waldrum declared.

“The players were into it, it was intense and then we got a chance to work on some of the tactics, so very pleased with training today.

“Obviously the weather is going to be a little bit of a factor, it’s colder there than it is here, it’s winter in Australia, so we’re just going to have to adapt to it.

“It’s a 12:30 kick -off midday game, so that should help a little bit with the weather. I think the thing is you get to this point you just have to play in the elements whatever they are you’re at the World Cup.

“But I think the players are prepared, I think they understand the game plan, now we just have to make sure we execute it.”

By Toju Sote

