Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Ranked 10th Best Team

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been ranked the 10th best team at the just concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain won the competition for the first time after edging past England 1-0 in the final.





The Super Falcons were eliminated in the last-16, losing 4-2 on penalties to the Three Lionesses of England.

Randy Waldrum’s side were unbeaten in the group stage.

The Falcons also finished the competition as the highest ranked African team.

The West Africans are ranked ahead of two-time champions Germany and Brazil.

The top ten ranking is led by winners Spain, followed by England, Sweden, Australia, Japan, France, Netherlands, Colombia, USA, and Nigeria.



