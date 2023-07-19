SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Off To Melbourne Thursday For Canada Clash

The Super Falcons will travel to Melbourne on Thursday morning for their Group B clash against Olympic champions Canada at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The encounter is billed for the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday morning.

The nine-time African champions will stay at the Mariot Hotel, Avenger Park in Melbourne.

The Super Falcons are expected to return to their base, the Sofitel Hotel Central, Brisbane after the game.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland in their next group games in Brisbane.

The two games will be played at the Brisbane Stadium.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will start on Thursday and will run through August 20.

