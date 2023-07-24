Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Have The Quality To Beat Australia -Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade says that the Super Falcons have the quality to beat Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons held the highly rated Canucks of Canada to a 0-0 draw last Friday.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face the Matildas of Australia in their next fixture on Thursday.

In a video posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, Ajibade expressed her confident of a good showing against the co-hosts.

“I’m really pumped up for the game so I’m 100 percent ready” Ajibade remarked.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, we are playing against the host team, in a very big stadium, with so much crowd.

“We are going to play against a lot of factors that day but I think we have this, we’ve got this, we’ve done it against big teams and I trust the whole team.

“We have the capacity, we have the talent, we have the energy, we have the strength, we have to bring our A-game.”

Ajibade missed the game against Canada due to a red card she received against Morocco at the semi-final stage of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

By Toju Sote Sote

