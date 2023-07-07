SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Group Opponent Ireland Lose 3-0 To France In Friendly Game

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 373 1 minute read

Super Falcons of Nigeria Group B opponent at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup, Republic of Ireland, lost 3-0 to France in an international friendly game on Thursday.

It is Ireland’s third defeat in five games (one win and one draw) played in 2023.

A brace from Maelle Lakrar and Eugenie Le Sommer earned France the comfortable win.

Lakrar opened the scoring one minute into first half added time.

Le Sommer made it 2-0 three minutes of first half added time before Lakrar got and second and France’s third in the 61st minute.

Republic of Ireland will face Colombia in another friendly game which will come up on Friday, 14 July.

The World Cup debutant will face Super Falcons in their final Group B game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 373 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

NGA vs CAN: Two Canadian Players That Could Deny Super Falcons A Win In Their Opening Game At 2023 WWC

9 mins ago

Video: Falcons To Face Sao Tome In 1st Round

17 mins ago

Opinion: Why Manchester City Need John Stones To Be In Top Form Next Season

21 mins ago

Top 5 Best Managers In the Premier League Based On 2022/23 Performances.

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button