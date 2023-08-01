SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Good For Final – Payne

Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne insists the team can earn a place in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The West Africans earned a place in the Round of 16 following a 0-0 draw against Republic of Ireland.

The Super Falcons are among the few teams yet to taste defeat in the competition after one win and two draws from their three group games.

“If we continue to play as we have and improve on each game, we can go all the way to the final,” the Sevilla star said after Monday’s game at the Brisbane Stadium.

“We are a team of wonderful and hard-working players and together we can achieve our goals.”

“We knew we were in the ‘Group of Death’, we knew it was going to be hard, but we also knew it was not going to be impossible to qualify from it.

“The objective was to qualify and we did that today.”

The Super Falcons finished in second position in Group B behind co-hosts Australia.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on the first-place team in Group D in the Round of 16 at the Brisbane Stadium next week Monday.

