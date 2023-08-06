Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Fired Up For England Clash- Ebi

Super Falcons skipper Onome Ebi says the team feels gingered as they prepare for their Round of 16 clash with England at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons will battle England in the Round of 16 tie at Lang Park in Brisbane Monday.

In a video posted on the NFF Twitter handle Ebi highlighted the positive spirit in Falcons’ camp ahead of the encounter.

“I feel gingered, I feel strong, I feel ready, we prepared for this all year,” Ebi said.

“It’s just like the World Cup just started for us, whatever we won, that one has passed, this the beginning of the real World Cup and we are ready. The team is gingered, the team is positive.”

Ebi has made two appearances for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons have participated in all nine editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since its inception in China 1991.

