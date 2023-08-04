Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Depart Softiel Hotel Ahead England Clash

The Nigerian female football team have departed Softiel Hotel where they were during the group games at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Randy Waldrum led side have now lodged in Marriott Hotel in Brisbane ahead of their crucial round of 16 encounter with the Three Lionesses of England.

The second round cracker between the Super Falcons and the Three Lionesses of England will take place on Monday, August 7 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

The Super Falcons revealed the news on their official Twitter handle.

“Goodbye Softiel! Our splendid stay came to an end at Softiel Hotel as we moved into our new residence, Marriott Hotel in Brisbane for our crucial #FIFAWWC last 16 tie with Eng,” the Tweet reads

England qualified for the round of 16 after coming first in Group D with nine points after three games. Nigeria qualified as the second placed team in Group B with five points from the three group games.

The Super Falcons best ever result was the USA 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup where they reached the quarter-final stage. They were defeated 4-3 by Brazil in the quarter-final at the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium in Landover.

The Super Falcons have qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since its inaugural tournament in China 1991.

