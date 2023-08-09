Video: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Defender Plumptre Makes Round Of 16 Best XI

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been included in the best XI of Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Plumptre was a standout performer in Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty defeat to the Three Lionesses of England.

Plumptre was named player of the match by whoscored.com and was given a rating of 8.55 by the statistics website.

She won a massive 11 aerial duels, made three tackles, completed three dribbles and also hit the woodwork once.



The best X1 comprises of Plumptre, Zecira Musovic (Sweden), Ellie Carpenter (Australia), Jess Carter (England), Alex Greenwood (England), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Andi Sullivan (USA), Eugenie Le Sommer (France), Kenza Dali (France), Kadidiatou Diani (France) and Salma Paralluelo (Spain).

Plumptre made her official debut for Nigeria on February 2022 in a 2-0 win over Ivory Coast.

She made four appearances at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons have been at all editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.



By Toju Sote

