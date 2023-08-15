SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Spain Beat Sweden To Reach First World Cup Final

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

Spain have reached their first women’s World Cup final after defeating Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final clash on Tuesday.

This is Spain’s third appearance at the World Cup since making their debut in 2015.

After a tight contest, the Spaniards broke the deadlock in the 81st minute through Paralluelo

With two minutes left in normal time Sweden equalised thanks to Blomqvist.

But in the 90th minute Olga Carmona grabbed the winner to send her side through.

Spain will now face either co-hosts Australia or Three Lionesses of England in the final.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why EPL’s Decision To Suspend The Officials that handled Man U game last night was rightly deserved

6 mins ago

Okocha, Maradona And Other 4 Most Skillful Footballers Of All Time

16 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea in advanced talks with Saints over Lavia, Maguire move to West Ham collapse

30 mins ago

Video: Man Utd Deserved The Victory Over Wolves –Ten Hag

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button