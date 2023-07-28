Video: 2023 WWC: South Africa Surrender Lead To Draw With Argentina

Banyana Banyana of South Africa missed the chance to record a first-ever World Cup win, after surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina in Group G on Friday morning.

South Africa needed to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening game.

While Argentina fell to a 1-0 defeat to Italy in their opener.

Linda Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead in the 29th minute before Thembi Kgatlana got the second in the 66th minute.

Sophia Braun pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute while Nunez completed the comeback for Argentina in the 79th minute.

South Africa must now beat Italy in their final group game to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

