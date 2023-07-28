SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: South Africa Surrender Lead To Draw With Argentina

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

Banyana Banyana of South Africa missed the chance to record a first-ever World Cup win, after surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina in Group G on Friday morning.

South Africa needed to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening game.

MSport

While Argentina fell to a 1-0 defeat to Italy in their opener.

Linda Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead in the 29th minute before Thembi Kgatlana got the second in the 66th minute.

Sophia Braun pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute while Nunez completed the comeback for Argentina in the 79th minute.

South Africa must now beat Italy in their final group game to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

IRE VS NIG: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Knockout Decider Clash

9 mins ago

PSG vs CER: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

22 mins ago

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

32 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button