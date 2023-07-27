Video: 2023 WWC: Rufai Hails Africa’s Pride Super Falcons After Stunning Win Against Australia

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has praised the Super Falcons for their impressive display in the team’s 3-2 win over Australia at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Emily van Egmund gave the Maltidas the advantage just into extra time in the first half after a poor clearance from the Nigerians.

But Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls responded minutes later to level the scoreline. Rasheedat Ajibade was the provider as Uchenna Kanu sent the ball to the back of the Austrialians’ post.

That strike saw both sides heading into the tunnel with the match all square. While Austrialians pushed for a second goal of the day, it was the Super Falcons who scored when Osinachi Ohale netted from an Ajibade header

Substitute Asisat Oshoala then made it three for the Nigerians. However, the co-hosts staged a late fight back and put one back! But Nigeria held on to claim a 3-2 win.

Reacting to the win, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, told Completesports.com that the team deserved the victory against Australia.

He also noted that the Super Falcons are the pride of Africa at the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“I am so excited that the Super Falcons defeated Australia 3-2. Of course it was a difficult game for the players considering when the scoreline was 3-2.

” No doubt Super Falcons are the pride of Africa at the World Cup irrespective of their poor outing at the last Nations Cup.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.