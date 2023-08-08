SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Please Forgive Me -Oparanozie Begs Nigerians After Penalty Miss

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie, has appealed to Nigerians to forgive her for her missed penalty spot kick against England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Oparanozie failed to covert her spot kick after the Three Lions had initially missed their first penalty kick, which could have boasted the confidence of the Super Falcons players.

Nigeria crashed out of the tournament after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Three Lionesses in their round of 16 tie on Monday.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, Oparanozie said she was disappointed not to have converted her spot kick.

She wrote, “Sad day! Very disappointing to have lost through penalties, and even more disappointing not to have converted mine. And for this, I deeply apologise.

