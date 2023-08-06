Video: 2023 WWC: Oparanozie Can Be Waldrum’s Joker Against England -Rufai

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie can become coach Randy Waldrum’s big joker against the Three Lionesses of England in tomorrow’s Round of 16 clash at the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Oparanozie, who has not featured in any of the matches that the team played in the group stage due to injury, has been declared fit by the technical crew ahead of the big game on Monday morning.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, said that Oparanozie’s bulky play will cause lots of problems for England.

“I am very delighted that Oparanozie has been declared fit to face England. This is a game that all Nigerians can’t wait to watch and I know the presence of Oparanozie will definitely be a big problem for England.

‘I just hope Waldrum will utilise her well. I don’t mind if she starts against England.”



