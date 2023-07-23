Video: 2023 WWC: Okonjo-Iweala Charges Super Falcons To Beat Australia

Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has tasked the Super Falcons to go all out for victory against Australia.

The Super Falcons will take on the co-hosts in their second group game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on on Thursday.

The encounter is slated for the Brisbane Stadium.

Randy Waldrum’s side played out a 0-0 draw against Canada in the first opening fixture.

The Matildas on the other hand laboured to a 1-0 victory against Republic of Ireland.

Okonjo-Iweala took to the social media to congratulate the Super Falcons on the impressive draw against Canada and charged the players to do more against Australia.

“Hello Super Falcons! Congratulations on an incredible effort in your draw with Canada. Wishing you the best in the upcoming Australia match up!!!,she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Thursday’s encounter will kick-off at 11am Nigeria time.

