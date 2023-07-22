Video: 2023 WWC: Ohale Reflects On Super Falcons’ Draw Against Canada

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale insisted that the side could have picked maximum points their opening 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup fixture against Canada.

The nine-time African champions forced Brev Priestman’s side to a 0-0 draw at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Both teams created enough chances to win the game with Canada missing a penalty five minutes after the break.

Despite the European champions dominating the contest, Ohale still believed the Super Falcons would have been a deserving winner.

“It was a very difficult game, we knew it will be difficult, but we could have got the full points had we utilized our chances,” Ohale said in a video interview posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

“We didn’t get our rhythm at the start, but we later stepped up and found our feet.

“We will keep working hard because we are here to compete, like the other teams.”

The nine-time African champions will face Australia in their next game on Thursday, July 27.

