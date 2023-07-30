SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Morocco’s Jraidi Named Player Of The Match After Historic Win Vs South Korea

Ibtissam Jraidi was named Player of the Match after scoring the goal that earned Morocco a historic 1-0 win against South Korea in Sunday’s Group H game of the 2023 women’s World Cup.

Jraidi becomes the first woman to score at a World Cup for Morocco.

Her sixth minute strike was enough to record Africa’s second win of the World Cup.

It is a first-ever win for Morocco who are one of the debutants at this year’s tournament.

Jraidi is the third player from Africa to be named Player of the Match in the ongoing World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigerian duo Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana were also claimed the individual award.

