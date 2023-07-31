SPORT

Video: 2023 WWC: Ireland Can’t Stop Super Falcons -Lawal

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal has insisted that the Republic of Ireland don’t have what it takes to stop Super Falcons from qualifying to the knockout stages of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria needed a draw to book a place in the quarter finals of the tournament after earning four points from two matches.

In a chat with Completesports.com Lawal stated that the Super Falcons will earn victory against Ireland.

“I am very optimistic the Super Falcons will overcome Ireland because our women understand the importance of the game.

“Ireland will come out tough but their rush will expose them and Nigeria will capitalise on it.

