Video: 2023 WWC: ‘I’m Sorry’ – England Star James Apologises To Alozie

England forward Lauren James has apologised to Michelle Alozie after stepping on the Super Falcons defender in the Round of 16 encounter at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday.

James, who plays for English club, Chelsea was sent off following the incident.

The youngster sister of Chelsea defender, Reece was widely criticised following the incident.

Reacting, Alozie urged fans to give the matter a break, stressing that she respects Lauren James a lot.

On her Twitter handle, she wrote: “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

Quoting her tweet, James apologised for her action, saying she loves and respects Michelle.

She wrote: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour, and I promise to learn from my experience.”

